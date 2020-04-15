Bhad Bhabie Compares Herself to Tarzan to Prove That She's Not Racist Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

In an Instagram Live, the 17-year-old raptress tries to make a point by comparing herself to Tarzan, a fictional character of a human boy who was raised in the jungle by animals. 👓 View full article

