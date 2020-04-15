Pandemic Stimulus Checks Expected to Be Delayed to Add President Donald Trump's Name to the Memo Line Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Treasury Department is ordering President Donald Trump's name printed on stimulus checks from the Internal Revenue Service amid the global health crisis, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday (April 14). The process of adding Trump's name to the checks "is expected to slow their delivery by several days, senior agency officials said."

