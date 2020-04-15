Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Britney Spears Says She's Taking a Self-Empowerment Note From Beyonce!

Britney Spears Says She's Taking a Self-Empowerment Note From Beyonce!

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Britney Spears is shouting out a fellow music icon! The 38-year-old Glory pop superstar posted an empowering message referencing Beyonce on her Instagram on Tuesday (April 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “It’s getting more official each day ….. the bright enlightening patterns of self love 🧘🏼‍♀️☀️💕🌸🦋. If you don’t believe [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Britney Spears channels Beyonce in defiant message against online trolls

Britney Spears channels Beyonce in defiant message against online trolls 00:48

 Britney Spears took note from Beyonce on Tuesday as she slammed trolls in a defiant Instagram post.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.