Britney Spears Says She's Taking a Self-Empowerment Note From Beyonce!

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Britney Spears is shouting out a fellow music icon! The 38-year-old Glory pop superstar posted an empowering message referencing Beyonce on her Instagram on Tuesday (April 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “It’s getting more official each day ….. the bright enlightening patterns of self love 🧘🏼‍♀️☀️💕🌸🦋. If you don’t believe [...] 👓 View full article

