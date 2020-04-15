Global  

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers from coronavirus, says he is in good health

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Actor Kristofer Hivju who tested positive for coronavirus in March, revealed on Tuesday that he has now 'fully recovered' and is in 'good health.

Sharing a picture along with his wife on Instagram, the 41-year-old wrote that: "After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms,...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Game of Thrones' star wins battle with the coronavirus

'Game of Thrones' star wins battle with the coronavirus 00:39

 Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju is in "good health" after beating the coronavirus.

