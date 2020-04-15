COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The government's Ayushman Bharat scheme has started providing free testing kit and treatment for COVID-19 to over 50 crore poor people in India. Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has taken the initiative of spreading the word.



On Tuesday evening, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted a video where... 👓 View full article

