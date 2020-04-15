Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme

COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The government's Ayushman Bharat scheme has started providing free testing kit and treatment for COVID-19 to over 50 crore poor people in India. Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has taken the initiative of spreading the word.

On Tuesday evening, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted a video where...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme

COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme 01:45

 COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bhaskarlivein

Bhaskar Live #COVID19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme Read More............ #AyushmanBharatScheme… https://t.co/SYsN4bLvs4 2 hours ago

BDCTVonline

BDC TV Online COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme https://t.co/cZzet04qmq https://t.co/FsKhL3e5Mg 11 hours ago

myepostboxis

Rahul Sharma New post (COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme) has been published on Amogh-it-new… https://t.co/A4zzVdWHmr 12 hours ago

yespunjab

YesPunjab.com (For Punjabi follow @BawaHs) #COVID19: #ChitrangdaSingh spreads the word on #AyushmanBharat scheme https://t.co/kKRiwRwlnb https://t.co/d43tS7bxMZ 12 hours ago

Andhravilasnews

andhravilas COVID-19: Chitrangda Singh spreads the word on Ayushman Bharat scheme https://t.co/HnTC8mu9YS 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.