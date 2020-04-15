Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gul Panag to narrate stories of courage of India's armed forces

Gul Panag to narrate stories of courage of India's armed forces

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Actress Gul Panag will serve as a narrator of the podcast "Special Mission", which is a tribute to India's armed forces. "As a daughter of an army officer, this theme is extremely close to my heart. Growing up, I have seen how unpredictable life can be for those who serve the nation, and I am so thrilled to narrate their stories...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

latestly

LatestLY .@GulPanag to Narrate Stories of Brave India’s Armed Forces to Raise Our Courage Amid #COVID19Pandemic https://t.co/fpECo3sN8J 6 days ago

ianslife_in

IANSLIFE #GulPanag to narrate stories of courage of India's armed forces https://t.co/GsJZpyiai4 https://t.co/ukXcLHzioi 6 days ago

yespunjab

YesPunjab.com (For Punjabi follow @BawaHs) #GulPanag to narrate stories of courage of #India's #ArmedForces @GulPanag https://t.co/4FsUyA0jMO https://t.co/QNBeDUl2wn 6 days ago

JollyHoo

Jolly Hoo Gul Panag to narrate stories of courage of India’s armed forces https://t.co/0k0p4bG7Fj 6 days ago

Bollywood_Pub

Bollywood Pub #GulPanag to narrate stories of courage of India's armed forces https://t.co/IIDI75i8nE https://t.co/WFCQeRwPW5 6 days ago

SacnilkEntmt

Sacnilk Entertainment Gul Panag to narrate stories of courage of India's armed forces https://t.co/lPr4nm4xA6 6 days ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Gul Panag to narrate stories of courage of India’s armed forces https://t.co/1KHQ006Z0P 6 days ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Gul Panag to narrate stories of courage of India’s armed forces https://t.co/1KHQ00oApp 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.