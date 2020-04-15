Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay gets stuck in Canada due to Coronavirus, actor gets worried!

Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay gets stuck in Canada due to Coronavirus, actor gets worried!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A majority of the celebrities across the country and even the world are safe in their houses, but there are some actors whose sons are not able to reach their homes due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It was reported that Aamir Khan's son Junaid has been stuck at their Panchgani bungalow and now there's another Superstar whose son...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: New Mom Meets Son For First Time After Fight Coronavirus

WEB EXTRA: New Mom Meets Son For First Time After Fight Coronavirus 00:33

 Yanira Soriano met her son, Walter, for the first time at a New York hospital on Wednesday. Hospital officials said Soriano tested positive for COVID-19, was put on a ventilator, and placed in a medically induced coma. Her baby was born via an emergency C-section on April 3rd.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.