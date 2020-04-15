Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar get into an 'egg fight,' and Ankita wins! Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Milind Soman cheered up wife Ankita Konwar who was missing the Bihu festivities with her folks in Guwahati. The two dressed up in traditional wear and indulged in an 'egg fight' to mark the harvest festival. Soman posted a picture on social media from the celebration and wrote, "Apparently, that is the thing to do. Happy Rongali... 👓 View full article

