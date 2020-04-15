Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar get into an 'egg fight,' and Ankita wins!

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar get into an 'egg fight,' and Ankita wins!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Milind Soman cheered up wife Ankita Konwar who was missing the Bihu festivities with her folks in Guwahati. The two dressed up in traditional wear and indulged in an 'egg fight' to mark the harvest festival. Soman posted a picture on social media from the celebration and wrote, "Apparently, that is the thing to do. Happy Rongali...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dotnagpur

Gh⊕sτℝⅈ∂εℝ🔥 Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate Rongali Bihu with egg fight ‘which apparently is the thing to do’ - bollywood… https://t.co/cpUGSeCIKK 5 hours ago

hnlenglish

Headline English Milind Soman cheers up wife Ankita Konwar on Rongali Bihu with egg fight Bollywood actor and model Milind Soman and… https://t.co/Yxc9K5Bclh 18 hours ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes The couple looks adorable in the picture as they engage in an egg fight on the occasion of Rongali Bihu! https://t.co/rzuTidLrTT 19 hours ago

BikashJGautam

Bikash Jyoti Gautam RT @moviesndtv: Here's How @milindrunning And #AnkitaKonwar Celebrated Bihu. See Pics https://t.co/jFn4XylTcU https://t.co/WyF0QaGjP8 20 hours ago

explainhindi

explainhindi Here’s How Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Celebrated Bihu. See Pics https://t.co/IGlaEz9hZ5 https://t.co/WMLV3fVeDP 21 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar don tradition attire to celebrate Rongali Bihu with an egg fight; See Photos -… https://t.co/qNndZcyngA 23 hours ago

geet_freebird

Gulabo 💞 RT @dgtl_g33k: @geet_freebird Happy Bihu! https://t.co/KN0bdzEI5g 23 hours ago

moviesndtv

NDTV Movies Here's How @milindrunning And #AnkitaKonwar Celebrated Bihu. See Pics https://t.co/jFn4XylTcU https://t.co/WyF0QaGjP8 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.