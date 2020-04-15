Sunil Lahri, actor who played Lakshman in ‘Ramayan’, says he’s enjoying and liking memes on him Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

People came up with hilarious memes soon after ‘Ramayan’ started airing in March once again due to the coronavirus lockdown. The internet is now flooded with memes calling Sunil Lahri’s character in 'Ramayan' the 'original angry young man' or appreciating his dialogues. 👓 View full article

