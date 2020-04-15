The Real Reason Garcelle Beauvais Joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

There's a new Housewife in the 90210 and we couldn't be more excited! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will get an up-close and personal look inside Garcelle... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this