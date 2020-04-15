Fox’s Bret Baier Calls Out Conservative Hypocrisy: ‘Heads Would’ve Exploded’ if Obama Claimed ‘Total’ Authority Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Fox News' *Bret Baier* called out conservatives on Tuesday by saying they would've been outraged if former president *Barack Obama* claimed "total" authority over the country as *Donald Trump* did. 👓 View full article

