Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fox’s Bret Baier Calls Out Conservative Hypocrisy: ‘Heads Would’ve Exploded’ if Obama Claimed ‘Total’ Authority

Fox’s Bret Baier Calls Out Conservative Hypocrisy: ‘Heads Would’ve Exploded’ if Obama Claimed ‘Total’ Authority

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Fox News' *Bret Baier* called out conservatives on Tuesday by saying they would've been outraged if former president *Barack Obama* claimed "total" authority over the country as *Donald Trump* did.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EquityNparity

EquityNparity Bret Baier Calls Out Conservatives for Trump, Obama Hypocrisy Absolutely! https://t.co/irOcIk7hfL 3 days ago

lovesdogs

Irene Majuk Bret Baier Calls Out Conservatives for Trump, Obama Hypocrisy https://t.co/YTrASbgsu7 3 days ago

BaLaBo123

Barry LeBeau🦉🧠🦊🦅🦍🐆🦏🐿 RT @Elizabeth13612: Fox's Bret Baier Calls Out Conservative Hypocrisy: 'Heads Would've Exploded' if Obama Claimed 'Total' Authority https:/… 6 days ago

jetboy24

Sagar Fox’s Bret Baier Calls Out Conservative Hypocrisy: ‘Heads Would’ve Exploded’ if Obama Claimed ‘Total’ Authority..#Trump..#GOP.. 6 days ago

sassysdreams

Sharon RT @Mediaite: Fox's Bret Baier Calls Out Conservative Hypocrisy: 'Heads Would've Exploded' if Obama Claimed 'Total' Authority https://t.co/… 6 days ago

Teram323Tere

Tere RT @mog7546: #FoxNews’ Bret Baier Calls Out Conservative Hypocrisy: ‘Heads Would've Exploded' if #OBAMA CLAIMED 'TOTAL' AUTHORITY #FOX is… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.