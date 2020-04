Royce Da 5’9 Has Joined The Face Mask Movement Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is practicing safety first. The hip-hop veteran has shared a shot of himself embracing the current face mask culture. Big Facts This week, Royce hit up Instagram to show fans he’s helping slow down the spread of coronavirus. 5’9 shared a pic of himself wearing a face mask donning his […]



The post Royce Da 5’9 Has Joined The Face Mask Movement appeared first on . Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9 is practicing safety first. The hip-hop veteran has shared a shot of himself embracing the current face mask culture. Big Facts This week, Royce hit up Instagram to show fans he’s helping slow down the spread of coronavirus. 5’9 shared a pic of himself wearing a face mask donning his […]The post Royce Da 5’9 Has Joined The Face Mask Movement appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published 5 days ago Do not microwave your face mask 00:23 LVFD wants to remind everyone not to microwave their face masks. They say the only things that should go in the microwave need to say "microwave safe" on them. You Might Like

Tweets about this