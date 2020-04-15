Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's Sons Have an Adorable Virtual Playdate

Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's Sons Have an Adorable Virtual Playdate

E! Online Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's sons make the cutest pals. The stars caught up with one another during Tuesday's at-home episode of Watch What Happens Live and seized the opportunity...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

enews

E! News Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's Sons Have an Adorable Virtual Playdate https://t.co/yGDwIMhlY0 15 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Watch Amy Schumer and Andy Cohen's Sons Have an Adorable Virtual Playdate https://t.co/Ult35yaOJr 36 minutes ago

meawwofficial

MEAWW Entertainment Schumer and Bridget Everett joined host Andy Cohen on the show and dished out their love for Vanderpump Rules.… https://t.co/k3vHQTmkJH 7 hours ago

svershbow

Sophie Vershbow Andy Cohen’s baby is waving to Amy Schumer’s baby & Bridget Everett’s cat on Watch What Happens Live and it’s wonde… https://t.co/XMj5BH50kq 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.