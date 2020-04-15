Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Billie Joe Armstrong, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett Honor Punk Stylist Jimmy Webb

Billie Joe Armstrong, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett Honor Punk Stylist Jimmy Webb

Billboard.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A galaxy of punk icons including Billie Joe Armstrong, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry paid tribute to legendary punk stylist Jimmy Webb on Tuesday (April 14) after the Trash & Vaudeville buyer died at age 62.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Billie Joe Armstrong, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett Honor Punk Stylist Jimmy Webb https://t.co/cJvF1bJgCl #billboard… https://t.co/p9eHQFgXk4 25 minutes ago

sacollectibles

saul barbosa Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, Slash, Billie Joe Armstrong, Alice Cooper mourn death of punk fashion icon Jimmy Webb https://t.co/UGiNNSFWj4 6 hours ago

oskaralbarez1

oskaralbarez RT @NME: Webb, a frequent fixture at NY punk store Trash & Vaudeville, has died at the age of 62. https://t.co/1FUqNfpzLE 6 hours ago

freebirdetsycom

claudiafreebirdcrespo Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, Slash, Billie Joe Armstrong, Alice Cooper mourn death of punk fashion icon Jimmy Webb https://t.co/HmpllkaVwl 6 hours ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Billie Joe Armstrong and Debbie Harry lead tributes to punk stylist Jimmy Webb, who has died aged 62… https://t.co/I5AhbMQogl 6 hours ago

NME

NME Webb, a frequent fixture at NY punk store Trash & Vaudeville, has died at the age of 62. https://t.co/1FUqNfpzLE 7 hours ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, Slash, Billie Joe Armstrong, Alice Cooper mourn death of punk fashion icon Jimmy Webb… https://t.co/FHzTL8Plkc 7 hours ago

djones223

DonnaValentine-Jones Debbie Harry, Joan Jett, Slash, Billie Joe Armstrong, Alice Cooper mourn death of punk fashion icon Jimmy Webb https://t.co/b9X3rOXlTQ 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.