Michael Buble's wife Luisana Lopilato denies abuse allegations after singer appears to elbow her in video

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Michael Buble's wife, Luisana Lopilato, is defending their marriage after the singer received backlash for appearing to elbow her in a recent Instagram live video.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Michael Buble's wife defends marriage to worried fans

Michael Buble's wife defends marriage to worried fans 00:46

 Michael Buble's wife has defended her marriage following a Twitter onslaught from fans and followers who fear she might be in trouble.

