Kellyanne Slams WHO For Handling of Covid-19, Given They’ve Had 18 Covids to Practice With: ‘This is Covid-19, Not Covid-1 Folks’ Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Kellyanne Conway* seemed to defend President *Donald Trump's* defunding of the World Health Organization by claiming that the agency 18 other versions of Covid-19 to deal with before the coronavirus became a global pandemic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this