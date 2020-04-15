Global  

Kellyanne Slams WHO For Handling of Covid-19, Given They’ve Had 18 Covids to Practice With: ‘This is Covid-19, Not Covid-1 Folks’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
*Kellyanne Conway* seemed to defend President *Donald Trump's* defunding of the World Health Organization by claiming that the agency 18 other versions of Covid-19 to deal with before the coronavirus became a global pandemic.
