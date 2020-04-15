Global  

Bruce Willis Is Quarantining with Ex Wife Demi Moore & Here's Why His Wife Emma Heming Isn't With Them

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A source is speaking out about Bruce Willis‘ relationship with his wife Emma Heming after it was discovered that they are not quarantining together. Bruce is currently with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 57, and their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26, Emma is currently Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, — have been staying [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Bruce Willis got 'stuck' in Idaho without wife

Bruce Willis got 'stuck' in Idaho without wife 01:06

 Bruce Willis got "stuck" in Idaho without his spouse and young daughters so had to quarantine with his ex-wife Demi Moore.

