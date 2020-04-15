Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro Are Latest Celebs to Take On All In Challenge

Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro Are Latest Celebs to Take On All In Challenge

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
It’s an unprecedented time in the United States, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are two of the latest celebrities doing their part to help. Leonardo posted a video moments ago with the caption, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio offers fans the chance to win a role in his new film

Leonardo DiCaprio offers fans the chance to win a role in his new film 01:17

 Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering fans the opportunity to win a walk-on role in their upcoming film "Killers of the Flower Moon" if they donate funds through the "All in Challenge," which supports DiCaprio's "America's Food Fund," "Meals on Wheels" and "No Kid Hungry."

You Might Like


Tweets about this

filmrue

ً RT @honeysdicaprio: looking for more film twitter mutuals ! like/rt if u stan: - leonardo dicaprio - brad pitt - margot robbie - ana de a… 51 minutes ago

honeysdicaprio

steph looking for more film twitter mutuals ! like/rt if u stan: - leonardo dicaprio - brad pitt - margot robbie - ana… https://t.co/ki9wFuiuJA 3 hours ago

_muhdmuzz

مزمل Mine are: Robert De Niro Leonardo DiCaprio Robert Downey jr. Christian Bale Heath Ledger Tom Hardy 9 hours ago

to_mo_watanabe

渡邉智彦WatanabeTomohiko You Could Win A Part In Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro's Next Film https://t.co/ckgr1dBxmF 18 hours ago

AgustinSannz

Agustin SANCHEZ RT @THR: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro offered a chance for a fan to get a walk-on role in their upcoming film, 'Killers of the Flow… 1 day ago

washfm

97.1 WASH-FM Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio have taken the #AllinChallenge to fight hunger during this pandemic, and promi… https://t.co/1dON4bSJdk 1 day ago

LeoSs09669723

Leo Ss @Fanatics @LeoDiCaprio You're both great!!! Robert De Niro for Presidente & Leonardo DiCaprio for Vice. 1 day ago

ananistyping

Anan After Irishman, Scorsese's next movie is killers of the flower moon and it will star his two muses Robert De Niro a… https://t.co/wgsxV1IDSn 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.