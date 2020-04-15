Leonardo DiCaprio & Robert De Niro Are Latest Celebs to Take On All In Challenge
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () It’s an unprecedented time in the United States, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are two of the latest celebrities doing their part to help. Leonardo posted a video moments ago with the caption, “If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and [...]
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering fans the opportunity to win a walk-on role in their upcoming film "Killers of the Flower Moon" if they donate funds through the "All in Challenge," which supports DiCaprio's "America's Food Fund," "Meals on Wheels" and "No Kid Hungry."
