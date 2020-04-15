Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Hilariously Trolled by Her Daughter Over "Vagina Eggs and Candles"

Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Hilariously Trolled by Her Daughter Over "Vagina Eggs and Candles"

E! Online Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Kids say the darnedest things--or in Gwyneth Paltrow's case, write the darnedest things. While the star is an Oscar-winning actress and Goop mogul, she's not immune to being made...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imshivmgoyal

Shivam Goyal🇮🇳 RT @enews: Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Hilariously Trolled by Her Daughter Over "Vagina Eggs and Candles" https://t.co/Vvqu6hNJxA 28 minutes ago

enews

E! News Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Hilariously Trolled by Her Daughter Over "Vagina Eggs and Candles" https://t.co/Vvqu6hNJxA 31 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Hilariously Trolled by Her Daughter Over "Vagina Eggs and Candles" https://t.co/DudNf6cJRQ 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.