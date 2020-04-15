Ozzy Osbourne Pledges Portion of Merch Sales to Michael J Fox Parkinson’s Research Foundation

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ozzy Osbourne is pledging to donate 10% of his merch sales to Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's foundation. Ozzy Osbourne is pledging to donate 10% of his merch sales to Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's foundation.



Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 3 days ago Ozzy Osbourne donating merchandise profits to Michael J. Fox's Parkinson's charity 00:43 Ozzy Osbourne is marking Parkinson's Awareness Month by donating 10 per cent of the profits from his tour merchandise to Michael J. Fox's charity.