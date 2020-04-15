Jacqueline Fernandez's Mrs. Serial Killer to release on May 1

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jacqueline Fernandez's next release, the digital film "Mrs. Serial Killer", will be released on May 1. "See you on the premiere on 1st of May for 'Mrs Serial Killer'," Jacqueline said in a video with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. The video was shared on the instagram account of Netflix India, the OTT platform where the film will... 👓 View full article

