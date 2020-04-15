Global  

Botched Star Paul Nassif's Wife Brittany Is Pregnant!

E! Online Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
There's a Botched baby on the way! E! News can exclusively reveal that Botched star Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif are pregnant and expecting their first child together! The...
