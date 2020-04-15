Progressive New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered an unequivocal endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy on Wednesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this nwog If AOC endorses Biden, I will vote for his team. And, if he picks a Vice President that is an acceptable candidate,… https://t.co/3Sbb4JjxFl 3 hours ago Biden-Harris2020 AOC endorses Biden: "Progressive darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she was “absolutely” supporting presum… https://t.co/jpY5Ks7Gwx 4 days ago Geena Grey She’s in a tough race, ain’t she? https://t.co/aVSYgkqjRC 4 days ago Jorge Martin @AOC endorses Joe Biden ‘Absolutely’ Must ‘Rally Behind Our Democratic Nominee’ - time for a genuine socialist part… https://t.co/FicZ9j9sFV 4 days ago DEAD STOOL RT @JuanPenalosa: BREAKING: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses @JoeBiden "AS A PERSON that represents an intensely vulnerable community...i… 4 days ago CINDI ABBOTT ohhhu but then u spread what is an unproven allegation of sexual misconduct against him... please go away... Alexan… https://t.co/CHqlc30I0M 4 days ago F*ckTrump🌊🌊🌊 RT @DeanObeidallah: Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Endorses Joe Biden: 'Absolutely' Must 'Rally Behind Our Democratic Nominee' https://t.co/7rpXc… 4 days ago @Bill Tillman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Endorses Joe Biden: ‘Absolutely’ Must ‘Rally Behind Our Democratic Nominee’ #SmartNews https://t.co/fofy978PTk 4 days ago