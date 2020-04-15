Global  

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Endorses Joe Biden: 'Absolutely' Must 'Rally Behind Our Democratic Nominee'

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez Endorses Joe Biden: ‘Absolutely’ Must ‘Rally Behind Our Democratic Nominee’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Progressive New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered an unequivocal endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy on Wednesday.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: AOC Wants Biden To Go Left

AOC Wants Biden To Go Left 00:35

 On Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she wanted to see VP Joe Biden move further to the left. She outlined key areas where she'd like to see Biden make a shift: immigration, Puerto Rico, climate change, and health care. Ocasio-Cortez said she would vote for Biden but did not say if she...

