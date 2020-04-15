Global  

WATCH: Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles Jam Roads in Michigan to Protest Gov. Whitmer’s Stay-at-Home Orders

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
A protest in Michigan called "Operation Gridlock," which shows disapproval of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus, has kicked off two hours early on Wednesday, already blocking several streets, Fox Business reports.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
