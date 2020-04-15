Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ GOP Congressman on Complaint That Reopening Country Will ‘Get People Killed’: ‘It is the Lesser of Two Evils’… https://t.co/81Mn3aXPxI 1 hour ago

Holy Bullies GOP Congressman on Complaint That Reopening Country Will 'Get People Killed': 'It is the Lesser of Two Evils'… https://t.co/BnlqFaXitO 2 hours ago

Jeff Reding RT @deaconpunnett: Wait, what? A main Pro-Choice argument is that abortion is the lesser of two evils. How can one be Pro-Life babies/pro-d… 5 hours ago

Winter Breedlove Put on your big girl panties and trot off to your death, kids. Late-stage capitalism demands it! https://t.co/IOsYxEoKYQ 8 hours ago

buki. RT @tommyxtopher: STUNNING: GOP Congressman on Complaint That Reopening Country Will 'Get People Killed' - 'It is the Lesser of Two Evils'… 8 hours ago

Laura Gavre RT @DeanObeidallah: GOP Congressman on Complaint That Reopening Country Will 'Get People Killed': 'It is the Lesser of Two Evils' https://t… 10 hours ago