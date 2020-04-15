Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince George's godfather, Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, donates over $15M to NHS for coronavirus relief

Prince George's godfather, Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, donates over $15M to NHS for coronavirus relief

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, just became the biggest donor to coronavirus relief in the U.K. after pledging millions to the National Health Service.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EvelynK89553216

Evelyn Kelly RT @jerseydeanne: The Duke of Westminster gives £12.5m to the NHS: Prince George’s billionaire godfather, 29, makes Britain’s biggest perso… 9 minutes ago

CarmenMorello92

Carmen Morello RT @RE_DailyMail: Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster (Prince George’s godfather), is personally donating £10m to the UK's #COVID19 rel… 10 minutes ago

pokiescar

Eleanor RT @theroyaleditor: Prince George's godfather pledges £12.5m to Covid-19 fight https://t.co/fZgGpKVJZK 30 minutes ago

brooklynd24

Brooklyn D. RT @TandCmag: The Duke of Westminster's gift will fund initiatives ranging from support for NHS workers and their families to medical resea… 30 minutes ago

Mapwgf

Marion Fairweather Prince George's godfather pledges £12.5m to Covid-19 fight https://t.co/nozTsFse7P 36 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Prince George's godfather, Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, donates over $15M to NHS for coronavirus relief" vi… https://t.co/7XeMf7oSBQ 37 minutes ago

davymwhite

David White RT @CamillaTominey: William and Kate's friend and Prince George's godfather the Duke of Westminster, world's richest man under 30, donates… 53 minutes ago

TandCmag

TOWN&COUNTRY The Duke of Westminster's gift will fund initiatives ranging from support for NHS workers and their families to med… https://t.co/BBnqXWxzFC 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.