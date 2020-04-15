Prince George's godfather, Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, donates over $15M to NHS for coronavirus relief Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, just became the biggest donor to coronavirus relief in the U.K. after pledging millions to the National Health Service. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Evelyn Kelly RT @jerseydeanne: The Duke of Westminster gives £12.5m to the NHS: Prince George’s billionaire godfather, 29, makes Britain’s biggest perso… 9 minutes ago Carmen Morello RT @RE_DailyMail: Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster (Prince George’s godfather), is personally donating £10m to the UK's #COVID19 rel… 10 minutes ago Eleanor RT @theroyaleditor: Prince George's godfather pledges £12.5m to Covid-19 fight https://t.co/fZgGpKVJZK 30 minutes ago Brooklyn D. RT @TandCmag: The Duke of Westminster's gift will fund initiatives ranging from support for NHS workers and their families to medical resea… 30 minutes ago Marion Fairweather Prince George's godfather pledges £12.5m to Covid-19 fight https://t.co/nozTsFse7P 36 minutes ago Citi-Digests "Prince George's godfather, Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, donates over $15M to NHS for coronavirus relief" vi… https://t.co/7XeMf7oSBQ 37 minutes ago David White RT @CamillaTominey: William and Kate's friend and Prince George's godfather the Duke of Westminster, world's richest man under 30, donates… 53 minutes ago TOWN&COUNTRY The Duke of Westminster's gift will fund initiatives ranging from support for NHS workers and their families to med… https://t.co/BBnqXWxzFC 54 minutes ago