Jason Momoa Reveals His New Job While in Quarantine - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Jason Momoa is taking on a new role: P.E. teacher! The 40-year-old actor made an appearance on the home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (April 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Momoa During the appearance, Jason explained that he’s since become a P.E. coach for his kids since they’ve [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Jason Momoa is enjoying his time at home

Jason Momoa is enjoying his time at home 01:06

 Jason Momoa is enjoying his time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, as he doesn't get to spend much time with his family during his normal routine.

