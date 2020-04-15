Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hamptons Man Reportedly Files Police Complaint After Getting in Fight With Chris Cuomo Over Social Distancing

Hamptons Man Reportedly Files Police Complaint After Getting in Fight With Chris Cuomo Over Social Distancing

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Hamptons Man Reportedly Files Police Complaint After Getting in Fight With Chris Cuomo Over Social DistancingA Long Island bicyclist filed a police report against CNN's Chris Cuomo, after he confronted the anchor for being outside during his battle with coronavirus, The New York Post reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.