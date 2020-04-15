Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend' Interactive Special - See the First Look Photos!

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is coming! The Netflix interactive special, based on the hit series starring Ellie Kemper, premieres on May 12 on the streaming service. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Kemper Here’s a plot summary: Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! [...] 👓 View full article

