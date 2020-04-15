Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend' Interactive Special - See the First Look Photos!

Netflix's 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend' Interactive Special - See the First Look Photos!

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is coming! The Netflix interactive special, based on the hit series starring Ellie Kemper, premieres on May 12 on the streaming service. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellie Kemper Here’s a plot summary: Kimmy Schmidt (Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShakenNotNerd

Shaken Not Nerd RT @netflixnswill: Get yourselves ready for the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special: Kimmy vs. The Reverand. #unbreakablekimmysch… 5 minutes ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @JustJared: The first photos are here from the upcoming Netflix interactive #UnbreakableKimmySchmidt special! https://t.co/rIez5iylBA 32 minutes ago

purplebarlow

Rantaholic It’s a miracle! Here’s your first look at Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" interactive special https://t.co/TF9l1n9Uw8 33 minutes ago

The_Cows_Milk

The Cow's Milk RT @The_Cows_Milk: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend First Look Photos! Netflix's Interactive Special Premieres May 12 #N… 36 minutes ago

The_Cows_Milk

The Cow's Milk RT @The_Cows_Milk: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend #Teaser #Trailer! Watch below! Netflix's Interactive Special Premier… 36 minutes ago

The_Cows_Milk

The Cow's Milk RT @The_Cows_Milk: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend Netflix's Interactive Special Premieres May 12 #netflix #NetflixAndSt… 36 minutes ago

SrBigodes_

Leví RT @EW: It’s a miracle! Here’s your first look at Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special https://t.co/hd1Dh5QGD0 44 minutes ago

The_Cows_Milk

The Cow's Milk Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend First Look Photos! Netflix's Interactive Special Premieres May… https://t.co/zjMDdWozuT 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.