YNW Melly Gets Jail Release Appeal Shut Down By Judge

SOHH Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
YNW Melly Gets Jail Release Appeal Shut Down By JudgeFlorida rapper YNW Melly will remain behind bars. After filing an emergency motion to be released for medical care, a judge shot down his request to be let out and further treated – at his own expenses, too – while awaiting trial. Big Facts According to new reports, the motion from Melly’s lawyer Bradford Cohen […]

The post YNW Melly Gets Jail Release Appeal Shut Down By Judge appeared first on .
