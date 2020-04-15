YNW Melly Gets Jail Release Appeal Shut Down By Judge Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Florida rapper YNW Melly will remain behind bars. After filing an emergency motion to be released for medical care, a judge shot down his request to be let out and further treated – at his own expenses, too – while awaiting trial. Big Facts According to new reports, the motion from Melly’s lawyer Bradford Cohen […]



