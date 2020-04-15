Global  

Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: “Let’s Make These Last 2 Shows Count”

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: “Let’s Make These Last 2 Shows Count”Rap crooner Tory Lanez is ready for a much-needed break. The hip-hop singer has announced plans to roll out his last two Quarantine Radio broadcasts before going on a major hiatus. Big Facts On Wednesday, Lanez went online to break the major news. Tory announced he would have two more broadcasts and then wait to […]

The post Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: “Let’s Make These Last 2 Shows Count” appeared first on .
