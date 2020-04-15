Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: “Let’s Make These Last 2 Shows Count” Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Rap crooner Tory Lanez is ready for a much-needed break. The hip-hop singer has announced plans to roll out his last two Quarantine Radio broadcasts before going on a major hiatus. Big Facts On Wednesday, Lanez went online to break the major news. Tory announced he would have two more broadcasts and then wait to […]



The post Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: “Let’s Make These Last 2 Shows Count” appeared first on . Rap crooner Tory Lanez is ready for a much-needed break. The hip-hop singer has announced plans to roll out his last two Quarantine Radio broadcasts before going on a major hiatus. Big Facts On Wednesday, Lanez went online to break the major news. Tory announced he would have two more broadcasts and then wait to […]The post Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: “Let’s Make These Last 2 Shows Count” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this CoineMama Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts – https://t.co/2GJoarDbtU 4 hours ago SOHH Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: "Let's Make These Last 2 Shows Count"… https://t.co/cRWiB2gQmX 4 hours ago Flying Eze Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts – #News https://t.co/EtG2ZMmnyb 4 hours ago K Dubb Tory Lanez Announces Final Quarantine Radio Broadcasts: “Let’s Make These Last 2 Shows Count” https://t.co/zgmKGOAkqj #music #feedly 5 hours ago