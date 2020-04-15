Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Suzanne Somers' coronavirus self-isolation tips involve sex and drinking

Suzanne Somers' coronavirus self-isolation tips involve sex and drinking

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Suzanne Somers isn't shy about what activities she's been up to during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Maintain Normal Routines, Stay Productive During Coronavirus Isolation [Video]

Maintain Normal Routines, Stay Productive During Coronavirus Isolation

Dr. Craig Sawchuk, a psychologist with the Mayo Clinic, gave Suzanne Marques a few tips on dealing with stress an anxiety during this unprecedented time.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:49Published
Tips For Helping Young Children, Teens Cope Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Tips For Helping Young Children, Teens Cope Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dr. Karen Rogers gave Amy Johnson and Suzanne Marques a few tips on helping children cope with the coronavirus closures.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:02Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.