Cate Blanchett Reveals She Has Thor's Hammer!

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cate Blanchett has something important! The Thor: Ragnarok actress revealed that she has Thor’s legendary hammer during an appearance on Tuesday’s (April 14) at-home edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cate Blanchett “You know how that Thor film that was shut down in Australia? It wasn’t [...] 👓 View full article

