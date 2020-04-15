Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanye West Dishes On Support For Trump in New Interview: ‘I’m Definitely Voting This Time’

Kanye West Dishes On Support For Trump in New Interview: ‘I’m Definitely Voting This Time’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Kanye West Dishes On Support For Trump in New Interview: ‘I’m Definitely Voting This Time’Kanye West doubled down on his support of President Donald Trump in a series of interviews with GQ’s Will Welch published Wednesday morning — stating, “I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office.” I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Kanye West Insinuates He's Voting For Donald Trump

Kanye West Insinuates He's Voting For Donald Trump 00:35

 Rapper Kanye West is an outspoken fan of President Donald Trump. West famously wore a red MAGA hat in the Oval Office during a meeting with Trump in October 2018. In an interview with GQ West insinuated he will vote for Trump in 2020. The rapper said he is "definitely" plans on voting in 2020. "And...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.