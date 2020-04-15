Kanye West Dishes On Support For Trump in New Interview: ‘I’m Definitely Voting This Time’ Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kanye West doubled down on his support of President Donald Trump in a series of interviews with GQ’s Will Welch published Wednesday morning — stating, “I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office.” I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to […] Kanye West doubled down on his support of President Donald Trump in a series of interviews with GQ’s Will Welch published Wednesday morning — stating, “I buy real estate. It’s better now than when Obama was in office.” I’m definitely voting this time. And we know who I’m voting on. And I’m not going to […] 👓 View full article

