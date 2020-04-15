Rihanna & Jay-Z Co-Fund Over $6 Million in Additional Grants With Twitter's Jack Dorsey for Pandemic Relief Efforts
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () Rihanna and Jay-Z are continuing to help out amid the global health crisis. Through their respective foundations, the Clara Lionel Foundation and the Shawn Carter Foundation, and along with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and his #startsmall, the stars announced on Wednesday (April 15) additional joint grants dedicated to supporting response efforts amid the pandemic, totaling over [...]