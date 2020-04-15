Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rihanna & Jay-Z Co-Fund Over $6 Million in Additional Grants With Twitter's Jack Dorsey for Pandemic Relief Efforts

Rihanna & Jay-Z Co-Fund Over $6 Million in Additional Grants With Twitter's Jack Dorsey for Pandemic Relief Efforts

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Rihanna & Jay-Z Co-Fund Over $6 Million in Additional Grants With Twitter's Jack Dorsey for Pandemic Relief EffortsRihanna and Jay-Z are continuing to help out amid the global health crisis. Through their respective foundations, the Clara Lionel Foundation and the Shawn Carter Foundation, and along with Twitter’s Jack Dorsey and his #startsmall, the stars announced on Wednesday (April 15) additional joint grants dedicated to supporting response efforts amid the pandemic, totaling over [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Rihanna scolds fans for asking about new album

Rihanna scolds fans for asking about new album 00:40

 Rihanna called out fans pestering her about new music when she's "tryna save the world" from the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

post_asia

Post of Asia Rihanna, Jay-Z, Jack Dorsey to Co-Fund Over $6 Million in Coronavirus-Relief Grants https://t.co/Nug5x7pixQ https://t.co/aZyncBqodw 2 hours ago

looktothestars

LookToTheStars.org @CovenantHouse Our story "Rihanna, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Co-Fund Over $6 Million In COVID-19 Grants" mentions you https://t.co/4ivsEmgtQO 2 hours ago

looktothestars

LookToTheStars.org @FeedingAmerica We mentioned you in our story - pls RT! https://t.co/4ivsEmgtQO 2 hours ago

looktothestars

LookToTheStars.org @MSF_USA We mentioned you in our story - pls RT! https://t.co/4ivsEmgtQO 2 hours ago

looktothestars

LookToTheStars.org @ETAForg Our news piece "Rihanna, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z Co-Fund Over $6 Million In COVID-19 Grants" mentions you https://t.co/4ivsEmgtQO 2 hours ago

PoCoAustinPa

Bernard Fowler RT @looktothestars: .@rihanna, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z (@S_C_) Co-Fund Over $6 Million In COVID-19 Grants https://t.co/4ivsEmgtQO 2 hours ago

looktothestars

LookToTheStars.org .@rihanna, Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z (@S_C_) Co-Fund Over $6 Million In COVID-19 Grants https://t.co/4ivsEmgtQO 2 hours ago

supaNosky11

IgboBoyFromArewa RT @HeraldNG: Rihanna, Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey’s individual foundations have teamed up to launch a coronavirus relief fund. https://t.co/VtU… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.