'Masked Singer' 2020: 7 Celebs Remain - See Our Updated Guesses! Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

There are just seven celebrities remaining on season three of The Masked Singer and we think we know who all of them are! While there will not be a regular performance episode airing tonight (April 15), there is going to be a fun sing-along night that will be a great break from the competition. The [...] There are just seven celebrities remaining on season three of The Masked Singer and we think we know who all of them are! While there will not be a regular performance episode airing tonight (April 15), there is going to be a fun sing-along night that will be a great break from the competition. The [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this