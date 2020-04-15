Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donate about $100,000 to UK hunger charity amid coronavirus outbreak

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved to the United States, the couple is still supporting the United Kingdom.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Wambawoman RT @things_royal: And here’s the correct headline regarding the £90k donation. Well done to Daily Mail for getting it right! 👏👏👏 https://t… 3 seconds ago Emma Jarvis💜🦋 RT @etnow: To help during the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have donated 112k to Feeding Britian -- a charity workin… 30 seconds ago Furqan Reisen RT @ledbettercarly: A spokesperson for the Sussexes told HuffPost the couple were “delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to… 2 minutes ago Brutus' Mom 🇺🇸 🌴 RT @byQueenVic: Harry and Meghan have arranged for money generated from their royal wedding broadcast to go to @Feeding_Britain who are hel… 2 minutes ago Meghan&HarryLoveSquad RT @Erikk_the_Dane2: A spokesperson for the Sussexes told HuffPost the couple were “delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to… 3 minutes ago Trina 💫 RT @hellomag: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they'll donate £90,000 profits from BBC broadcast of their wedding to charity Feeding… 3 minutes ago Arfa RT @Shanzaf: Prince Harry stepping back from the royal family for Meghan Markle is such a slap in the face of all men who refuse to make an… 5 minutes ago Entertainment Tonight To help during the coronavirus pandemic, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have donated 112k to Feeding Britian -- a c… https://t.co/J47xmTxhCC 5 minutes ago