Watch Cyntoia Brown's Fight for Freedom in New Netflix Documentary Trailer Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

It's a story 16 years in the making. Nearly a year since Cyntoia Brown was granted clemency and finally freed, Netflix is tackling her story in a documentary set for release this... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 16 hours ago MURDER TO MERCY THE CYNTOIA BROWN STORY Documentary Movie 02:01 MURDER TO MERCY THE CYNTOIA BROWN STORY Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question. directed by Daniel H. Birman release date April 29, 2020 (only... You Might Like

Tweets about this