Britney Spears References Her Justin Timberlake Breakup in an Instagram Post!

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Britney Spears is bringing on the early ’00s nostalgia in a major way – by referencing her relationship with ex Justin Timberlake! The 38-year-old Glory pop superstar posted a video of herself posing and twirling to the sound of Justin‘s “Filthy” on Wednesday (April 15). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “This [...]
