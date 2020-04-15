Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Casey Cott Takes Center Stage In 'Hedwig & The Angry Inch' Themed Musical Episode of 'Riverdale'

Casey Cott Takes Center Stage In 'Hedwig & The Angry Inch' Themed Musical Episode of 'Riverdale'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Casey Cott shows off his full Hedwig costume in an all new musical episode of Riverdale! In “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town”, after the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) forbids him [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Riverdale S04E18 Lynchian

Riverdale S04E18 Lynchian 00:21

 Riverdale 4x18 "Lynchian" Season 4 Episode 18 Promo trailer HD - Riverdale returns with a new episode in two weeks, April 29th on The CW. Riverdale 4x18 Promo/Preview "Lynchian" Riverdale Season 4 Episode 18 Promo Riverdale 4x18 Promo "Lynchian" (HD) #Riverdale » Watch Riverdale...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @justjaredjr: It's a #HedwigAndTheAngryInch filled musical episode of #Riverdale tonight! See all the photos from the episode: https://… 3 hours ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. It's a #HedwigAndTheAngryInch filled musical episode of #Riverdale tonight! See all the photos from the episode: https://t.co/a7ZsgF8VmB 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.