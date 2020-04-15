Casey Cott Takes Center Stage In 'Hedwig & The Angry Inch' Themed Musical Episode of 'Riverdale'

Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Casey Cott shows off his full Hedwig costume in an all new musical episode of Riverdale! In “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town”, after the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (Kerr Smith) forbids him [...] 👓 View full article

