Kristin Chenoweth Parodies Tiger King's Carole Baskin in New 'Little Pieces' Music Video!

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Kristin Chenoweth is taking on the role of Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin in a new parody of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King! The Tony-winning actress dressed up like Carole and filmed a music video in her apartment for her friend Andrew Lippa‘s new musical parody. “Little Pieces” is told from Carole‘s perspective and [...]
Credit: What's Trending - Published
News video: Tiger King Fans CONFIRM Jeff Lowe is Carole Baskin's Former Husband?

Tiger King Fans CONFIRM Jeff Lowe is Carole Baskin's Former Husband? 03:25

 So the infamous Tiger King series with Joe Exotic has rocked the nation of Netflix subscribers stuck at home with tons of free time, and it has also inspired many conspiracy theories that may actually be true. Fans think Jeff Lowe is ACTUALLY Carole Baskin's first husband.

