Tom Hardy Suffers From Dementia As Al Capone in 'Capone' Trailer

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
Tom Hardy goes crazy with a machine gun in the first trailer for his upcoming movie, Capone. The film centers on Al Capone, who is now 47, after 10 years in prison, and starts suffering from dementia and comes to be haunted by his violent past. Director Josh Trank released the trailer on twitter, telling [...]
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
 CAPONE movie trailer HD - aka Fonzo - Plot synopsis: The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia and comes to be haunted by his violent past. Director: Josh Trank Writer: Josh Trank Stars: Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon Genre: Biography, Crime

