Chuck Todd Baffled By Trump Presser: ‘Is He Trying to Start a Constitutional Crisis Over Voice of America?!’

Mediaite Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd became baffled at the conclusion of President Donald Trump's daily coronavirus press conference held in the Rose Garden Wednesday, turning to a panel of experts asking if the commander-in-chief is "trying to create a constitutional crisis over Voice of America."
