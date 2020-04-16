Ellen Pompeo Weighs In On If There Could Be a Coronavirus Episode on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Thursday, 16 April 2020 () Ellen Pompeo is opening up about future episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and weighing in on the possibility of the show focusing on a pandemic, like coronavirus. Speaking with Variety in a video interview, the actress and producer revealed that she wasn’t sure at this moment in time. “I thought about it,” Ellen says. “Obviously, we [...]
Ellen Pompeo: I've thought about a coronavirus-themed Grey's Anatomy episode The actress - who stars as Dr Meredith Grey on the hit TV show - has revealed she's considered the prospect of appearing in an episode that focuses on the pandemic. Asked if there might be a coronavirus episode of the show,...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
RENI🍭 RT @JustJared: Ellen Pompeo is opening up about a potential pandemic episode on @GreysABC
https://t.co/TbSJnLwxor 1 week ago
Shatta Bandle Ellen Pompeo Weighs In On If There Could Be a Coronavirus Episode on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ https://t.co/sBnpz2fWLr https://t.co/7JhT65YgWO 1 week ago
Kim Kardashian Ellen Pompeo Weighs In On If There Could Be a Coronavirus Episode on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ https://t.co/IsxmzICbeG https://t.co/2YrKFge1Y2 1 week ago
Global Connect+ Ellen Pompeo Weighs In On If There Could Be a Coronavirus Episode on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ https://t.co/ROiXzrnNjs https://t.co/w2Lov6XDco 1 week ago
JustJared.com Ellen Pompeo is opening up about a potential pandemic episode on @GreysABC
https://t.co/TbSJnLwxor 1 week ago