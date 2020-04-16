Global  

Chris Cuomo Says He's Heartbroken to Announce His Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

E! Online Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking with his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his show Cuomo Prime...
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
Gov. Cuomo Orders All NY Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public [Video]

Gov. Cuomo Orders All NY Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public

Gov. Cuomo Orders All NY Residents to Wear Face Masks in Public COVID-19 has left over 11,500 dead and 203,000 people infected in New York. Andrew Cuomo, via press conference In order to let people..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published
Coronavirus Update: Political Battle Over Restarting Economy Intensifies Between Cuomo, Trump [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Political Battle Over Restarting Economy Intensifies Between Cuomo, Trump

The political battle intensified Tuesday over who decides how and when to restart the economy. It's between Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

Cristina Cuomo, Wife of Chris Cuomo, Also Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo has revealed that his wife, Cristina, has tested positive for coronavirus. The CNN anchor revealed her diagnosis while on a video chat with his...
Just Jared

Chris Cuomo says his wife, like him, has the coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Cuomo, who late last month revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, said his wife Cristina has now also been infected. The...
Seattle Times


