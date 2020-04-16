Chris Cuomo Says He's Heartbroken to Announce His Wife Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo announced that his wife Cristina Greeven Cuomo has tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking with his brother and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his show Cuomo Prime...

