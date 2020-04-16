Global  

Michael Buble's Rep Calls Online Concern for Luisana Lopilato a ''Failed Effort of Cyber Bullying''

E! Online Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Recent videos of Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato sparked concern among fans after the star appeared to treat his partner in a rough manner. However, his rep says these interactions...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Michael Buble's wife defends marriage to worried fans

Michael Buble's wife defends marriage to worried fans 00:46

 Michael Buble's wife has defended her marriage following a Twitter onslaught from fans and followers who fear she might be in trouble.

