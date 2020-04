‘Yes’: Elizabeth Warren’s One-Word Answer When Asked If She’d Accept Veep Nod from Biden

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

'Yes': Elizabeth Warren's one-word answer when asked by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow if she'd accept veep nod from presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden



Credit: Wochit News - Published 1 hour ago Elizabeth Warren Says She Would Accept Offer To Run With Biden 00:37 Senator Elizabeth Warren said she would accept an offer to be Joe Biden’s running mate if the position were offered. When asked by reporters how she would respond if Biden asked her to serve as Vice president Warren responded; “Yes". Warren ended her own presidential campaign last month after...