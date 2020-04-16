Michael Buble's Rep Responds to Allegations, Says It's a 'Failed Effort of Cyber Bullying' Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

A rep for Michael Buble is speaking out in response to the controversy caused by a video from his Instagram Live session with wife Luisana Lopilato. Fans voiced their concern for Luisana, 32, after Michael, 44, nudged her in the side with his elbow in the video. She spoke out and defended their marriage against [...] 👓 View full article

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published 16 hours ago Michael Buble's wife defends marriage to worried fans 00:46 Michael Buble's wife has defended her marriage following a Twitter onslaught from fans and followers who fear she might be in trouble.

