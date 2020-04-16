Global  

Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern Jokes She Taught Brad Pitt How To Kiss

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Elizabeth McGovern is sharing a funny story about “teaching” Brad Pitt “everything he knows” about the art of kissing. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show with the Downton Abbey cast, Elizabeth is coerced into telling the story of working with Brad on romantic comedy, The Favor. “I did it as a paid [...]
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Elizabeth McGovern jokes that she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss

Elizabeth McGovern jokes that she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss 00:54

 Elizabeth McGovern has jokingly claimed she taught Brad Pitt how to kiss when they made their 1994 movie 'The Favor'.

