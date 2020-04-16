Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Cristina Cuomo, Wife of Chris Cuomo, Also Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Cristina Cuomo, Wife of Chris Cuomo, Also Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Chris Cuomo has revealed that his wife, Cristina, has tested positive for coronavirus. The CNN anchor revealed her diagnosis while on a video chat with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “Cristina now has COVID, she is now positive and it just breaks my heart. It is the one thing I was hoping wouldn’t [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades'

Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' 01:42

 Cuomo Warns Trump Reopening New York Could Cause Crisis 'Like You Haven't Seen in Decades' The New York Governor warned President Trump that reopening the city could result in a dramatic spike in coronavirus cases. Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC Andrew Cuomo, via MSNBC The president...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.